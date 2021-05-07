According to The Scottish Sun, Championship promotion hopefuls Brentford have joined in the race for Hibernian hotshot Kevin Nisbet. This comes amid fears that Ivan Toney could leave the Bees.

Toney has had a phenomenal season, his first ever campaign at Sky Bet Championship level. His prolific nature in front of goal has led to him hitting the radar of several Premier League clubs.

Should Brentford not go up through the play-offs, the lure of Toney’s goals may prove too much for the likes of West Ham United and Chelsea said to be interested in the Bees hotshot. Interest in Nisbet would likely be the Bees insurance policy.

Kevin Nisbet – Hibees hotshot on Bees radar

24-year-old Nisbet started out his journey as a professional footballer with Partick Thistle – moving into first-team reckoning in 2017.

Finding it hard to maintain his place in the first-team at Firhill, Nisbet moved on – first to Raith Rovers (July 2018) and then to Dunfermline Athletic (July 2019).

Hibernian bought him last July, the young striker joining the Easter Road outfit after turning down offers and approaches from other SPL sides.

He has repaid the Hibees faith with 17 goals and 8 assists in 41 games across all competitions this season for the Edinburgh club.

Bees join race for Nisbet – insurance policy for Toney move

The Scottish Sun’s Alan Potts says that they understand that Thomas Frank’s side “have joined the race” to land Nisbet after what he terms has been “a stunning first season in the Premiership.”

A benchmark that Brentford would need to start their reckoning from would be the £3m mark. That is the amount that Hibernian turned down for Nesbit from Brentford’s fellow Sky Bet Championship side Birmingham in January.

Potts goes on to draw parallels between £35m-rated Toney and former Brentford man Ollie Watkins who the Bees sold to Aston Villa for £28m last summer.

The Scottish Sun journalist adds that “with Toney looking set for a summer exit” Brentford are looking for a replacement “with Nisbet high on their list.”