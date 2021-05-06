23-year-old midfielder Carel Eiting had only known football in Amsterdam before joining Huddersfield Town on loan in September last year.

Prior to his arrival at the John Smith’s Stadium, Eiting had started out at Tweede Divisie side AFC Amsterdam before being snapped up by city big boys Ajax.

That was in 2007 and Eiting has made his way up from the youth team and through the Ajax ranks – including making 31 appearances for the first-team at the Dutch giants.

Eiting and his time at the Terriers

Multi-capped Dutch youth international Eiting really took to English football as he worked his way into a first experience of football away from Holland.

He made 19 appearances in the early part of the season, impressing many observers as he adapted to the physicalities of the Sky Bet Championship.

The young Ajax starlet scored 3 goals and provided 3 assists in a spurt of 10 games for the Terriers before a knee injury in mid-January ruled him out for three months.

Corberan comments on Eiting situation and next season

Per the Yorkshire Live website, Huddersfield Town boss Carlos Corberan discusses next season’s transfer plans amid the need to restructure after a somewhat disappointing season.

With one game of the season left, Town are safe although safe in a disappointing 20th place in the Sky Bet Championship table on 48 points.

The West Yorkshire outfit will want to move on from that next season and the planning and forethought start now according to the former Leeds United U23 coach.

Part of that planning for next season, admits Corberan, involves Eiting. Commenting that he thought Eiting “had a very fast and very good adaptation to British football“, the Spaniard added that the Ajax midfielder is firmly in his plans.

Corberan added, that Huddersfield will be careful and reaffirming that “of course the club is going to analyse all the options we are going to find in the market knowing that he could be one of them too.”