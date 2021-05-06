According to Teesside Live writer Craig Johns, it would ‘make sense’ for Middlesbrough to offer soon to be out of contract goalkeeper Jordan Archer a new deal at the club.

However, both Johns and fellow Middlesbrough columnist Dom Shaw advise that Archer would have to be content in being a back-up to a regular number one.

Throughout the campaign, Fulham loanee Marcus Bettinelli has been the go-to between the sticks. But recent poor performances have forced manager Neil Warnock’s hand.

For their game against Queens Park Rangers last month, Warnock dropped Bettinelli, with Archer deputising in goal. Since then the former Millwall man has played in all four of their games.

There was talk that youngster Sol Brynn would be first in line to replace Bettinelli if he was left out of the starting eleven, but the Boro boss instead opted for Archer, who has taken his chance with both hands.

In his four Championship appearances for the club so far, although he is yet to keep a clean sheet, he has conceded just five goals and even saved a penalty in his last outing against Luton Town.

Middlesbrough are set to delve into the transfer market this summer to sign a new shot stopper. They have identified the likes of Portsmouth’s Alex Bass, Oxford United’s Jack Stevens, and Lee Burge of local rivals Sunderland.

Bettinelli is unlikely to return according to recent reports, but Archer could yet sign a new deal to keep him at the club. But it will all depend on whether he is happy to play second fiddle to a new signing yet again.