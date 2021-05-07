Bristol City striker and club record transfer, Famara Diedhiou, has seemingly played his final game for the Robins according to Nigel Pearson’s comments today.

When asked whether the Senegalese forward was in contention to play in City’s last game of the season against Brentford, Pearson replied:

“No, no, no… Fam won’t be available for this weekend. But we’re looking not too bad. I haven’t dealt with him today.”

The Robins boss the went on to add that he was:

“Really reluctant to discuss individuals’ futures, because I think we finish the season before these types of issues are dealt with in any great detail, out of respect for all of the individuals.”

Despite this, Pearson uttered that, “it’s not just my view but the club’s view that we remain very clear on that situation”, highlighting that everyone seems to be on the same page.

Diedhiou hasn’t featured in Bristol City’s last two games, a 3-2 loss to Luton Town and a highly uninspiring 4-1 loss to Millwall – his last appearance came on April 21st when he played the full ninety minutes against Wycombe Wanderers.

Having signed in June of 2017 from French side Angers, Diedhiou has netted fifty one goals in one hundred and sixty-nine appearances.

Despite this, and with his current contract expiring at the end of June this year, the 28-year-old’s time at Ashton Gate looks to be coming to a conclusion.

The striker was heavily linked with a move to Middlesbrough in January, yet nothing material transpired.

Wherever the once £5.3 million pound man ends up, the curtains are all but closed on his Bristol City career.