As per Wales Online, Newcastle United are eyeing up a potential move for Cardiff City midfielder Will Vaulks.

After an impressive campaign in a Cardiff City shirt, Vaulks is said to be attracting interest from elsewhere.

Back in March, title-winners Norwich City were said keen on the star midfielder. Daniel Farke’s side are preparing for their return to the top-flight and could look to bring the Welsh international with them.

However, the Canaries could face some competition for his signature.

According to Wales Online, Newcastle United are reportedly eyeing up a summer swoop for Vaulks. Already relegated Sheffield United have also been said keen, making their interest known along with Norwich.

The Magpies are in the market for midfield reinforcements this summer. Steve Bruce is keen to bring loan star Joe Willock back on a permanent basis but the £20m asking price could put them off.

Vaulks, reportedly valued at £7m, would present a cheaper alternative. It was claimed last month that Huddersfield Town’s £4m-rated Lewis O’Brien is also being lined up as a cheaper option.

The 27-year-old has been an ever-present figure in Mick McCarthy’s side. Over the course of the campaign, Vaulks has played 43 times across all competitions. In that time, he has chipped in with five goals and two assists.

Having spent time on the books with Falkirk and Rotherham United previously, the Wales international is yet to test himself in the Premier League.

