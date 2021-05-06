Sheffield Wednesday face a crucial summer transfer window regardless of relegation or not, with Darren Moore set to lose a host of first-team players.

Sheffield Wednesday could lose up to 12 players in the summer. The club has that many players coming into the final weeks of their contracts, with talks and seemingly transfers having taken a backseat as the club faces relegation.

They go into a final day showdown v Derby County this weekend – anything less than a win will see the Owls into League One.

Here, we take a look at the three players recently linked with moves to Sheffield Wednesday ahead of this summer:

Joe Dodoo

Wednesday are reportedly rivalling Rotherham United and Ipswich Town for the signing of Wigan Athletic’s Joe Dodoo.

The 25-year-old former Leicester City youngster has scored four goals and created three in his 19 League One outings in the second half of this season.

He started the season with Turkish outfit Keciorengucu but is back in England, and coming onto the radars of several clubs ahead of this summer. With plenty of attacking departures likely in the summer, Dodoo could well be a shrewd signing for Moore.

Will Boyle

YorkshireLive confirmed the Owls’ interest in Cheltenham’s Will Boyle. They’ve reportedly been watching over the 25-year-old throughout Cheltenham’s promotion-winning campaign, with the League Two club able to win the title in their final game of the season v Harrogate Town this weekend.

Boyle has been an integral part of this Cheltenham’s season – he’s scored six goals in 29 league appearances and is also attracting interest from Charlton Athletic, Fleetwood Town and Preston North End.

David Agbontohoma

Southampton youngster David Agbontohoma is reportedly on trial with Sheffield Wednesday. The 19-year-old defender has been an ever-present in the Saints’ youth academy and has so far racked up three EFL cup appearances for the club.

Reports claimed yesterday that Wednesday have a few trialists currently trying to prove their worth to Moore, with Agbontohoma being one of them as he enters the final few weeks of his Southampton contract.