Speaking to Alan Brazil on Thursday morning’s talkSport radio Breakfast Show, Middlesbrough manager Neil Warnock was asked about if he was enjoying his time at the club so far.

Neil Warnock took over from Jonathan Woodgate as Middlesbrough boss back in June 2020. The club were then hovering just above the relegation zone and Warnock guided them to safety emphatically upon taking the reigns.

Since then he has transformed the side into play-off contenders. Only up until recently were they in the mix to achieve a top six finish but a string of injuries and less than impressive performances and results ultimately meant they waved goodbye to that possibility.

When asked if he is enjoying his time at Middlesbrough, Warnock replied: “Absolutely.”

He went on to say that the opportunity to manage the North-East club has been a ‘lifesaver’ during the Coronavirus pandemic and with the resultant restrictions.

“I think at this time, with the pandemic, it’s been such a horrendous thing,” he said.

“And I think this job has just given me something to focus on with not being able to see anybody or do anything.

“So it’s been a lifesaver for me really.

“It’s been a blessing in disguise really at this horrible time.”

Middlesbrough are 10th in the Championship table as things stand and the highest position they could finish would be in ninth. They face bottom placed side Wycombe Wanderers at the Riverside on Saturday on the final day and will be hoping to finish on a high.

Several players are set to leave the club in the summer and Middlesbrough could be in need of a serious rebuild. Warnock knows the types of players he wants to acquire in the transfer window and which ones will help him to go one better and achieve a place in the Championship top six next season.