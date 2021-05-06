Mansfield Town plan to have talks with Keaton Ward over his future at the club, as per a report by the Chad.

The midfielder was released by Barnsley in February and was subsequently snapped up by the Stags on a free transfer.

Ward, who is 21 years old, only joined Nigel Clough’s side on a deal until the summer and he has made five appearances for them.

The youngster will hold negotiations with the League Two side as to whether he will stay for another year.

Clough has said: “We have not got round to talking to one or two of the youngsters as yet, so Keaton is still to be sorted. I am not sure what he wants to do in terms of playing every week.

“This is the thing with the youngsters – we are not in a position to offer him first team football every week. But there might be a possibility of him being part of the squad going forward.”

Ward rose up through the youth ranks at Field Mill but left for Barnsley in 2019 after impressing the Tykes on trial. However, Mansfield swooped in earlier this year to re-sign him when he left Oakwell.

He had loan spells away from Barnsley in non-league with the likes of FC United of Manchester, Gainsborough Trinity and Ilkeston Town to gain experience.

Ward isn’t guaranteed regular game time at Mansfield but still provides decent competition and depth to their midfield department. It will be interesting to see if he stays.