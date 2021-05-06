Speaking to Teesside Live, Middlesbrough manager Neil Warnock admitted goalkeeper Sol Brynn is likely to go out on loan next season.

Warnock previously revealed that he was looking to give Brynn his Middlesbrough debut before the end of the season, but now it looking increasingly unlikely after his recent comments.

With first-choice ‘keeper Marcus Bettinelli having been dropped in recent weeks with Jordan Archer taking his place, it seems the Boro boss wants to get a closer look at Archer.

He is out of contract in the summer and with the Teessiders looking to sign a new number one, Archer could provide an easy option given he is already at the club.

Warnock was asked if Brynn would be given a chance ahead of Archer this weekend against Wycombe Wanderers. He revealed it was improbable and went on to say that the youngster could go out on loan next season.

“Probably not [going to play against Wycombe]. I think with Sol, and we have three good keepers below [Zach Hemming and Brad James].

“I think two of those have to go out on loan next season and one of them stays as a number three keeper.

“Sol is one I’ve watched him in training this week and he needs games desperately. We have to get two of these on loan straight away for next season really.

“They are all good keepers who could probably make it but the errors that they show, they need games to clear these up.

“It’s alright training week in week out but they need games so that’s what we’re looking at.”

Brynn is yet to play at first-team level and has only played for the youth side at Middlesbrough. On the other hand, Brad James has played for both Aldershot Town and Gateshead in the National League, whereas Zach Hemming has played for local rivals Hartlepool United.

Having been subject to loan moves previously, James and Hemming could be shipped out again next season. However, given Warnock’s comments about Brynn needing game time it is likely he will be one of the two who will depart in the summer transfer window on a temporary basis.