Cameron Jerome is likely to leave MK Dons at the end of the season, as per a report by the MK Citizen.

The striker has Championship interest going into this summer.

Jerome, who is 34 years old, was the subject of a bid from Cardiff City in the January transfer window, as reported by Wales Online. The report suggests he wanted to go as well.

The veteran has had an impressive past season with MK Dons and has scored 15 goals in all competitions for the League One side.

Read: Cardiff City to ‘miss out’ on signing Scotland international

Their boss, Russell Martin, has said: “We’d like him to stay but I feel it’s unlikely to be honest. He might end up staying which would be fantastic, but at this stage he wants to be closer to home.

“And he has interest from the Championship, which at his age is good going. He appreciates how well it has gone here and how much he has enjoyed it.”



Jerome parted company with Turkish side Goztepe at the end of last season and was handed an opportunity to return to England by the Dons in October which he has grasped with both hands.

Read: Cardiff City boss hints January recruit will be staying for next season

He started his career at Middlesbrough and has gone on to have an impressive career with spells at Birmingham City, Stoke City, Crystal Palace, Norwich City and Derby County, racking up over 500 career appearances with plenty coming in the Premier League.

The experienced attacker has caught the eye this term and could be rewarded with a move to the Championship again.