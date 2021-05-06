TalkSPORT’s Simon Jordan has weighed in on emerging reports that Erik Alonso’s Derby County takeover is in ‘jeopardy’, and perhaps shedding some positivity on the stadium claims.

Alonso’s Derby County takeover is reported to be in jeopardy after Daily Mail reported that the Spaniard is attempting to refinancing Pride Park to ‘fund’ his takeover.

Alonso spoke on talkSPORT this morning and refuted claims that his takeover was in jeopardy and didn’t deny those stadium claims.

But Jordan has once again delivered some cutting insight, explaining why Alonso might have refinanced the stadium, saying:

“If you take a mortgage on your house that doesn’t mean you don’t own it and it doesn’t mean you can’t afford it, it just means that you’re making the cash that’s available to you, more liquid and more available for some of the bigger business picture.

“I’ve understood, that this guy’s got quite significant means and has made them very well available, and he’s not using the funding of the stadium to fund the purchase, he’s using the stadium for a later stage for the cash not being tied up on the ownership of the stadium, but perhaps funding a mortgage to use to make sure he’s got liquid funds to invest in Derby – I think it makes sense.”

Derby County have already suffered takeover heartbreak this season – Sheikh Khaled’s takeover looked to be going through at one stage, but that kept on stalling and Mel Morris eventually shun them.

Alonso emerged soon after as a prospective buyer and so far has been so good. Last month though it was reported that his funding was coming under investigation, as is normal, but the suspense has left fans fearing yet more controversy.

But Jordan’s comments on why Alonso might be refinancing the stadium makes sense. Jordan is a former chairman himself and despite takeover bids taking a long amount of time anyway – see Wigan Athletic’s now completed takeover – reports continue to shroud Alonso in controversy.

The Rams take on Sheffield Wednesday this weekend, in their biggest game of the season by far.