Luton Town want to sign Newcastle United midfielder Elliot Anderson on loan this summer, as per a report by the Chronicle Live.

The Hatters were interested in getting him in January and are poised to reignite their pursuit of him in preparation for next season.

Anderson, who is 18 years old, could be allowed to leave Newcastle to get some first-team experience under his belt.

Luton may have identified him as the ideal replacement for Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, who is poised to go back to parent club Leicester City when his loan expires.

Nathan Jones’ side are sat in 12th place in the Championship after a solid season and will be looking to build on it in the next campaign.

Anderson would give them more options and depth in their midfield department and it will be interesting to see if Newcastle give him the green light to move down south.

He has risen up through the academy with the Toon Army and has been a key player for their youth sides over the past few years. Steve Bruce handed him his first-team debut in an FA Cup clash against Arsenal in January.

Anderson then made his Premier League debut against the Gunners a couple of weeks later, his last appearance for the North-East club.

A loan move to Luton next term for the England youth international would give him the chance to gain some much needed experience.