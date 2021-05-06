MK Dons are in talks with Matthew Sorinola over staying at the club, as per a report by the MK Citizen.

The promising youngster is out of contract at the end of the season but MK Dons are hoping to keep hold of him for longer.

Sorinola, who is 20 years old, was linked with Championship trio Brentford, Middlesbrough and Bournemouth, as reported by TEAMtalk.

Premier League sides West Ham United and Leeds United were also credited with an interest so he is not short of potential suitors going into this summer.

Sorinola has burst into MK Dons’ side this season and has made 42 appearances in all competitions, chipping in with two goals and six assists.

The youngster started his career in the academy of Fulham and rose up through their youth ranks. However, they let him go in 2016 and he subsequently linked up with the Dons.

He signed his first professional contract in 2019 and played three times last season before being loaned out to non-league side Beaconsfield Town to gain experience.

Sorinola has since returned to Stadium MK and established himself as a key first-team player.

They hope to keep hold of him amid interest from clubs higher up the Football pyramid.

MK Dons are currently 10th in League One and end their season on Saturday at home to relegated Rochdale.