Erik Alonso’s Derby County takeover is in serious ‘jeopardy’ after claims from Daily Mail that the Spaniard is tried to ‘refinance’ Pride Park in a bid to fund his takeover.

Alonso was formerly an adviser at Sheffield Wednesday. He left earlier in the season amid a row with owner Dejphon Chansiri before launching a speculative bid to buy the club.

It failed, and Alonso soon turned his attention to Derby County. The Rams have already seen a takeover bid fall through this season – Sheikh Khaled’s bid continued to stall before Mel Morris pulled the plug.

Speaking to talkSPORT this morning, Alonso had this to say on today’s reports that his bid was about to fall through:

“No, that is not true. We will go ahead with the takeover…I am putting the debt on my name, what I want to do is put the stadium warranty under my name, that’s all. Because I can use that money to buy players.

“The EFL want us to pay the debt from MSD right now, but we say no.”

Then quizzed by Jim White if he still wants to take control of Derby County if they suffer from relegation into League One, he said:

“Why not?”

Derby County are gearing up for a huge game against Sheffield Wednesday this weekend. The two sides have endured torrid seasons in the Championship and either side’s fate has fallen to the final day of the season.

A point can see Derby safe providing that Rotherham United don’t beat Cardiff City, but a loss to Sheffield Wednesday wold see the Owls pull level – as it stands, Sheffield Wednesday have a goal difference of -21 and Derby County -22.