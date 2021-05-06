QPR have confirmed that club captain Geoff Cameron will depart at the end of his contract in the summer.

Cameron, 35, will return to his native USA following the expiry of his QPR contract in this coming summer.

He’s due to complete his third full season with the Rs having initially joined on loan from Stoke City, making his move permanent ahead of last season.

In the Championship, Cameron has featured 88 times for QPR. He was handed the armband going into this campaign where he’s so far featured 34 times, missing the last seven through injury.

Mark Warburton has confirmed that Cameron will return to the line up on Saturday to face Luton Town in what will be his last appearance for the club.

Despite some contested performances at times, Cameron has always given his all for the club and as captain, he leads by example with passion.

See what these QPR fans had to say on Twitter about the news:

👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽Appreciated and enjoyed most ov your time at the R's. Hope the future is good for you. 🔵⚪ — STEVE O'MARA (@STEVEMOGORMAN2) May 5, 2021

Fair play to him. Probably a good time to bow out but always put a shift in. — Whizzbit21🇬🇧🍻 (bloke/geeza) (@whizzbit21) May 5, 2021

I’ll miss captain America thanks for everything — vks (@TheRealVickyTea) May 5, 2021

Put some respect on his name, he was great for us for a while and fair enough this season isn’t the best but he’s always given 100% and you can’t fault that — josh (@BigBundha) May 5, 2021

Good luck. His first season here he was absolutely brilliant, been solid and a good leader for us — jude. (@Judecairns_) May 5, 2021

Cheers Geoff, good servant for the club. A proper leader — BRING JOHANSEN BACK (@Finn_QPR) May 5, 2021