QPR have confirmed that club captain Geoff Cameron will depart at the end of his contract in the summer.

Cameron, 35, will return to his native USA following the expiry of his QPR contract in this coming summer.

He’s due to complete his third full season with the Rs having initially joined on loan from Stoke City, making his move permanent ahead of last season.

In the Championship, Cameron has featured 88 times for QPR. He was handed the armband going into this campaign where he’s so far featured 34 times, missing the last seven through injury.

Mark Warburton has confirmed that Cameron will return to the line up on Saturday to face Luton Town in what will be his last appearance for the club.

Despite some contested performances at times, Cameron has always given his all for the club and as captain, he leads by example with passion.

See what these QPR fans had to say on Twitter about the news: