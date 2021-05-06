Fabrizio Romano has reported that Everton are now ‘looking at other players’ than Norwich City’s Max Aarons.

Aarons, 21, was strongly linked to Everton going into this month. The Toffees are in the market for a right-back and it was claimed that the Norwich City man was keen on a move to Goodison Park.

Now though, Romano reports that ‘new clubs are joining the race’ to sign the Englishman, with Everton now looking elsewhere:

Everton are planning to sign a centre-back in the summer. Araujo is highly appreciated but Barcelona will *not* sell him. No talks for Demiral, he’s not even a target. 🔵 #EFC Max Aarons update: new clubs are joining the race. Everton are now looking for other players. 🚨 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 5, 2021

Racking up another 44 Championship appearances this season, Aarons has really started to emerge himself as one of the brightest young layers in the country. He was linked with a move away following the Canaries’ relegation. But Daniel Farke’s side agreed to let Aarons leave this summer if he helped them in the Championship this time round.

Others were linked away too – the likes of Emi Buendia and Todd Cantwell. Both have come back into the transfer limelight going into the summer and Farke will be fearful of losing all of his star names upon his side’s Premier League return.

They’d be in for some big pay days though – Aarons has been valued at upwards of £30million. Everton were strongly linked alongside Manchester United and with Tottenham Hotspur joining the race later – it is not known who the ‘new clubs’ are in the Aarons race.

Norwich City finish their campaign with a trip to Barnsley this weekend – a win for them and a loss for Watford could see them finish the season 15 points clear at the top.