Derby County’s proposed takeover has hit another stumbling block – much to the amusement of Nottingham Forest fans.

Derby County could see a second takeover bid fall through in this season alone, with Erik Alonso’s bid now reported to been in ‘jeopardy’ after the Spaniard attempted to ‘refinance Pride Park’ in order to fund the deal.

It comes after Derby County saw Sheikh Khaled’s takeover fall through earlier in the season.

The Rams face a final day showdown v Sheffield Wednesday this weekend. A point could keep them in the league providing Rotherham United don’t beat Cardiff City, but a loss could see Wayne Rooney’s side into League One.

Emerging reports from Daily Mail regarding Alonso’s bid only adds another nail into the coffin of this season for Derby. It’s been hectic both on and off the pitch and now Nottingham Forest fans have joined the debate.

They’ve largely taken light in the reports of Derby’s failing takeover, with their Championship status already confirmed into next season.

See what these Nottingham Forest fans had to say on Twitter about the news:

@EFL Sheffield Wednesday were docked points yet Derby County have committed a bigger crime that should see them sent into administration and with a points deduction — Paul (ALVIN) (@ScrumpyNffc) May 6, 2021

The gift that keeps on given, will they give us one more sat ⬇️🍺😂😘 — JP (@Bo55jppp) May 6, 2021

Looks like @StanCollymore was right again. — Daniel Barnett (@champ81gb) May 5, 2021

Haha god is great… — Il Padrino (@clubberlang22) May 6, 2021

Ahahaha theyre never escaping Mel — Joe ⚫ (@NFFCJoe) May 5, 2021

We all have rivalries, and they are great. If this is true, rivalries need to be put aside and recognise that people like this are ruining the game. Parasites that need to be excised. #NFFC https://t.co/vW73eJVIlZ — James Tumilty (@EmeraldHitman) May 6, 2021