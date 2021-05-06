Peterborough United are expected to offer in-demand Siriki Dembele a new contract, as per a report by the Peterborough Telegraph.

The Posh are looking to fend off interest from elsewhere following their promotion to the Championship.

Dembele, who is 24 years old, is a wanted man going into this summer. Watford, Bournemouth and Brentford are also believed to be ‘big admirers’ of him, as reported by The Sun in January, whilst Football Insider have recently reported Fulham want him.

He is entering the final year of his contract at London Road which expires in the summer of 2022.

Dembele joined Peterborough in 2018 from Grimsby Town and has been a key player for Darren Ferguson’s side over the past three years in League One.

The pacey wide man has played 123 times in all competitions since his move to London Road and has scored 26 goals.

Dembele had spells as a youngster with Dundee United, Ayr United and the Nike Football Academy before Grimsby took a gamble on him in May 2017.

He spent the 2017/18 season with the Mariners in League Two and scored four goals in 37 matches to earn a move to Peterborough.

The Posh are now back in the Championship following their dramatic promotion last weekend and will be hoping their promotion will persuade Dembele to put pen-to-paper on a contract extension.

Brentford, Watford, Fulham and Bournemouth will be keeping close tabs on developments.