Bristol Rovers loan man Luke McCormick will return to parent club Chelsea after this weekend’s clash against Blackpool, as per a report by Bristol Live.

The youngster has impressed on loan with the Pirates this season and is being tipped to play in the Championship next term.

McCormick, who is 22 years old, has already been linked with a move to Millwall, as reported by The Sun, and could have other second tier clubs interested as well.

The midfielder has been a shining light for a struggling Bristol Rovers side this past season.

McCormick moved to the Memorial Ground last September on a season-long loan and has enjoyed plenty of first-team football with the Gas.

He has made 41 appearances in all competitions this term, chipping in with six goals.

The Suffolk-born man joined Chelsea’s academy at the age of six and has risen up through the youth ranks with the Premier League side. He has been a regular for the Blues at youth levels but is yet to make a senior appearance.



McCormick signed a deal at Stamford Bridge until 2022 before heading on loan to Shrewsbury Town last season to get some experience under his belt.

He has since impressed at Bristol Rovers in this campaign and is catching the attention of Millwall going into this summer.

It will be interesting to see if Chelsea let him leave over the coming months.