In-demand Harrogate Town loanee Josh McPake will hold conversations with parent club Rangers this summer about his future, as per a report by the Glasgow Evening Times.

The winger has impressed on loan in League Two since January and has been attracting interest from clubs higher up the Football pyramid.

McPake, who is 19 years old, is believed to be on the radar of QPR and Bristol City going into this summer, as reported by Football Insider.

The Yorkshire Post suggested Harrogate saw off competition from Salford City and Forest Green Rovers to land him this past winter as well.

Read: QPR to ‘miss out’ on signing Scotland international

Rangers have been monitoring his development and McPake has said: “Rangers have kept a close eye on me and I really appreciate it. It’s good to know they are still looking after me so I will be back in for pre-season and I’m sure we will have some conversations about the future. They’ve told me to keep doing what I’m doing.”

McPake was given the green light to leave Rangers on loan again in January to get some more first-team experience under his belt.

He has spent the first-half of this season on loan at Greenock Morton and played 10 times in all competitions for the Scottish Championship outfit before returning to Steven Gerrard’s side.

Read: Bristol City linked with Blackpool striker

He has risen up through the youth ranks at Ibrox and has played once for their senior side to date, coming in a Europa League clash against Gibraltese side St Joseph’s.

McPake is a wanted man going into this summer, with QPR and Bristol City linked, and Rangers need to decide what to do with him.