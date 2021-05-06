Leicester City’s Josh Knight is ‘expected to be of interest’ to Peterborough United this summer, as per a report by the Peterborough Telegraph.

The Posh are looking to sign players with Championship experience following their dramatic promotion from League One last weekend.

Knight, who is 23 years old, is a player they know well as he has had two loan spells at London Road in the past.

He has spent this past season on loan at Wycombe Wanderers in the second tier.

Peterborough’s director of football, Barry Fry, has said: “We will try and sign players permanently rather than loan them. I believe Leicester will be ready to sell Josh.”

Knight has impressed at Wycombe this year despite their lowly league position, making 39 appearances in all competitions for Gareth Ainsworth’s side.

He joined Leicester’s academy at the age of eight and rose up through the youth ranks there.

Knight has had two separate loan spells at Peterborough over recent years and has played a combined 34 games for the Posh.

At the age of 23, he may be ready to leave Leicester on a permanent basis this summer to increase his chances of game time and would fit the bill for the Posh.

Darren Ferguson’s side will need players who have played at Championship level before to boost their hopes of survival.

Peterborough are in for a busy summer and will be hoping to keep hold of Siriki Dembele and Jonson Clarke-Harris.

Will Peterborough sign Knight?