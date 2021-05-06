Charlton Athletic ‘would be keen’ to sign Jayden Stockley on a permanent basis from Preston North End, as per a report by Lancashire Live.

The striker has impressed on loan with the Addicks since January and they are interested in luring him to London for good this summer.

Stockley, who is 27 years old, has scored eight goals win 21 games for the League One Play-Off hopes. Their hopes of landing him could hinge on whether they are promoted this term or not.

Sunderland and Bristol Rovers were also interested in him this winter, as per Bristol Live, but he chose to go to the Valley.

Stockley joined Preston in January 2019 and has since scored nine goals in 69 games for the Lancashire outfit altogether.

However, he managed just one goal in 16 appearances in all competitions this term and they gave him the green light to leave for the third tier.

He has previously impressed in League Two for Exeter City and earned a move to Deepdale after firing 40 goals in 75 matches for the Grecians.

Stockley has also played for Bournemouth and Aberdeen in the past.

He has impressed at Charlton and it is no surprise to see they want him permanently.

The Addicks can sneak into the Play-Offs on the final day of the season on Saturday with a win over champions Hull City and other results going their way.

