Ipswich Town are mulling over a move for their former striker, Martyn Waghorn, as reported by Football League World.

Waghorn’s current deal expires at the end of June and with just seven goal contributions in thirty-one games, the Rams could look to offload one of their biggest earners.

The striker has had a season disrupted by injuries and attitude issues: a fresh start away from Pride Park could be what’s needed to get the 31-year-old’s career back on track.

Ipswich Town are approaching what is sure to be a summer of re-build as Paul Cook looks ahead to his first full season in charge and a new striker certainly won’t go amiss; top scorer James Norwood has only managed 8 for the campaign.

Having joined the Rams to a tune of £5 million, this would surely be seen as a real signing of intent for both Ipswich Town and Cook, and would greatly aid their aspirations of Championship status.

Waghorn found the back of the net sixteen times in forty-eight appearances during his previous spell at Portman Road, warranting such an impressive transfer fee.

It was just last season when the forward netted double figures for Derby County, scoring twelve, proving that the quality is clearly still there.

Only time will tell whether South Shields born Waghorn will find himself in Suffolk next season, yet a move away from Pride Park looks likely.

Now though, and at the forefront of his mind, he looks set to play a vital role in the Rams’ must-win fixture against Sheffield Wednesday as they seek to avoid the drop down to English football’s third tier.