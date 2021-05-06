Sheffield Wednesday youngsters Isaac Rice and Charlie Reaney look destined to leave S6 upon the expiry of the contracts, according to Joe Crann.

Having joined the club in 2014, and working his way through the ranks, 20-year-old Isaac Rice’s time at Hillsborough unfortunately seems to be up.

Rice, a central defender, made his first and only senior appearance this January in the Owls’ FA cup win over Exeter City and was highly-thought of amongst the youth set-up.

Despite that, central defensive options have been an area of particular strength for the Owls with the emergence of young talent in the likes of Shaw, Urhoghide and Brennan, meaning any game-time for Rice looked increasingly limited.

Even with Shaw’s impending Celtic exit, the fact that Wednesday look set to release Rice implies that the club are looking to extend Brennan’s contract, the Irishman’s another player whose current deal expires at the end of June.

For Reaney, he has failed to break into the Owls’ squad, never featuring for the first-team after joining the club in 2018.

It is highly probable that these will be the first of numerous casualties who are set for release at Sheffield Wednesday, all in the hope of finding regular game-time.

The Owls’ latest boss, Darren Moore, has built up a reputation of being one of the best in the EFL for working with youth talent and the trials of players such as David Agbontohoma suggests that Moore will be looking to continue that philosophy at Wednesday, regardless of what league they find themselves in.