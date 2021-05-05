Jonson Clarke-Harris could reject any potential move to Scottish Champions Rangers in a favour of a move to West Bromwich Albion, according to Paddy Kenny speaking to Football Insider.

This view from Kenny comes after the latest transfer news about Clarke-Harris was released over the weekend by Football Insider, as it was claimed that Premier League side West Brom had joined Rangers and Sheffield United in the hunt for the League One striker.

According to Football Insider, West Brom sent scouts to Peterborough United’s 3-3 draw with Lincoln City on Saturday, which saw Clarke-Harris score twice.

It is also claimed that scouts will be at Posh’s final game of the season on Sunday against Doncaster Rovers.

Kenny played alongside Clarke-Harris for a brief time when the pair was both at Rotherham United and his former teammate believes West Brom offers the more ‘exciting’ option.

Kenny told Football Insider correspondent Adam Williams: “He’d definitely go to West Brom if they could somehow stay up.

“Even if they go down and they come in for him, it’s a tough one to turn down.

“There’s a good chance West Brom will fight for promotion next season again. They always seem to be going up and down like a yo-yo club over the past 15 years.

“They aren’t going to get out of the relegation scrap but even if they do go down, it’s a massive club.

“I’d go to West Brom over Rangers if they both offer. West Brom are going to be playing in a more competitive league.

“Yes, Rangers are going to be playing in the Champions League but there’s a good chance they’ll go out quite early.

“If you go to West Brom, you could be a Premier League player within 12 months.”

Peterborough’s position on Clarke-Harris may have just got a lot tighter as it was confirmed on Saturday that they will be playing Championship football next season after they picked up the point they needed to seal automatic promotion.

So, with it looking likely West Brom will be in the same division as Peterborough next season, does their well-known selling of high-profile players change this summer especially if they want to challenge at the top end of the table.