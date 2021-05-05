QPR’s assistant manager John Eustace believes that defender Rob Dickie and attacking midfielder Ilias Chair would both benefit from another year with the Rs, according to West London Sport.

The duo have been very impressive this season, Dickie has been a rock in the back four and Chair has stepped into the hole left by Ebere Eze, who joined Crystal Palace last summer.

Dickie joined the Rs last summer after a very impressive season at Oxford United where he was named Player of the Season but was unlucky enough to miss out on promotion to winners Wycombe Wanderers. While Chair joined Rangers in 2019 after making the move from League Two side Stevenage.

This isn’t the first time assistant manager Eustace has tried to persuade a player to stay, after he told Bright Osayi-Samuel to sign a new contract, but the winger instead made the move to Turkey and joined Fenerbahce.

This time Eustace has a similar message but to Dickie and Chair, who are both still under contract until 2024 and 2025, respectively.

“They’ve been very good this year, as Brighty was and as Ebere was,” he said. “But this is an environment where the players can flourish.

“The longer the players are in this environment I can only see them flourishing and getting better. So, it’s about picking the time when they need to move.

“Rob Dickie has had a fantastic season but there’s still a lot of improvement to go and for him to stay with us another season or two won’t do him any harm at all.

“The same with Ilias; you can see the progression with Ilias and at least one more season with us will benefit him again.

“It’s a really good place for the younger players to come and work. You can see our players are getting good moves and interest from top clubs because we do things right here.”

QPR have enjoyed a strong end to the season after a shaky middle part which did see them floating around the relegation places, but now depending on results this weekend Mark Warburton’s side could finish as high as eighth in the table.

There seems to be a lot of optimism from the fans about next season and if they can keep hold of players and add one or two it wouldn’t be a surprise to see QPR in and around the play-offs next season.