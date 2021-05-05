Crystal Palace are ‘determined’ to complete the signing of Fenerbahce’s Ozan Tufan, who was previously reported to be Norwich City boss Daniel Farke’s ‘first-choice’ summer target.

Tufan, 26, has scored five goals in 34 Turkish SuperLig appearances for Fenerbahce this season.

Back in March, the Turkish international was reported to be a target of both Liverpool and Norwich City. Turkish outlet Fotospor (via Pink Un) claimed that the Canaries were considering ‘serious investment’ in Tufan who was then reported to have a price tag of £13million.

Today though, Fotomac reported that Leeds United have emerged as surprise candidates to sign the Fenerbahce man, but contrary reports from Fanatik (via SportWitness) claim that Crystal Palace are ‘determined to complete’ the signing having previously tried and failed under Roy Hodgson, with the Eagles poised to ‘take the first step’.

For Norwich City then, Palace’s interest might prove a hindrance. Farke is now confirmed to lose both Alex Tettey and Mario Vrancic which will leave him short in the centre of midfield going into the summer, with Oliver Skipp returning to Spurs and the futures of Emi Buendia and Todd Cantwell uncertain.

The Canaries claimed the Championship crown last weekend. It’s Farke’s second in three seasons at the helm and he’s claimed it in style, finishing as deserved championships going into their final game of the season v Barnsley with an eight-point lead over 2nd-place Watford.

Heading back into the Premier League, Farke will be cautious of improving his squad in good time and with a number of his players linked with moves away, bringing names in will take on even more importance. Tufan looks a player and if he is indeed still a top target of Norwich’s, then they might have to dig deep to bring him in