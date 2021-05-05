Bristol Rovers will release Kyle Bennett this summer, as per a report by Bristol Live.

The winger is ‘certain’ to be let go by the Pirates following their relegation to League Two.

Joey Barton’s side have some big decisions to make on contracts over the coming weeks with a number of first-team players in their final couple of months.

Bennett, who is 30 years old, has fallen out-of-favour at the Memorial Ground and has spent this past season on loan at Grimsby Town, who have been relegated to the National League.

The winger joined Bristol Rovers in February 2018 and has since made 62 appearances for them in all competitions, chipping in with four goals.

He spent time on loan at Swindon Town last season and was part of their side promoted to League One on points-per-game before heading back to the Gas.

Bennett is an experienced player in the Football League and may have a few suitors this summer as a free agent.

He started his career at Wolves before dropping into the lower leagues for spells with the likes of Bury, Doncaster Rovers, Crawley Town and Bradford City.



Portsmouth came calling in 2015 and he enjoyed his spell at Fratton Park, playing a key role in their League Two title win in 2017.

His time at Bristol Rovers hasn’t really worked out and Bennett is poised to move on for good soon.