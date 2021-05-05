A one-year contract extension for Coventry City’s Kyle McFadzean ‘looks likely’, according to a report by Coventry Live.

The Sky Blues have some big decisions to make on contracts this summer with a number of first-team players in their final couple of months.

McFadzean, who is 34 years old, is due to become a free agent at the end of June.

He has made 39 appearances in all competitions this season to play his part in Mark Robins’ side securing their Championship status for another year.

Although Coventry may try and bring in a new centre-back this summer, having McFadzean as competition and cover would be beneficial for the next campaign.

He played a key role in their promotion from League One and you can see why they would opt to keep him for another 12 months as his experience comes in handy.

McFadzean started his career on the books at Sheffield United but had to drop into non-league with Alfreton Town as a youngster. He eventually rose into League Two with Crawley Town in 2011.

MK Dons came calling six years ago and he played a key role in their promotion to the Championship in his first year there.

McFadzean then switched to Burton when the Dons were relegated back to League One and he spent three years with the Brewers, making 121 appearances in all competitions.

Coventry snapped him up two years ago and he has since been a regular figure under Robins. Is he in line for a new deal now?