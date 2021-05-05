Blackburn Rovers wanted to sign Derby County winger Kamil Jozwiak last season, as per a report by the Lancashire Telegraph.

The Poland international emerged on Rovers’ radar alongside Portsmouth’s Ronan Curtis back in January 2020.

Jozwiak, who is 23 years old, played for Lech Poznan at the time but a deal to go to Ewood Park didn’t come to fruition in the end.

The pacey wide man ended up making the move to England last summer when Derby came calling.

Read: Blackburn Rovers target set to join Scottish side on a free transfer

Jozwiak signed a four-year deal at Pride Park and has made 40 appearances for them in the league this season, chipping in with a single goal.

The Rams could be relegated to League One on Saturday if they lose to Sheffield Wednesday which could leave his future in Derbyshire in serious doubt.

Jozwiak started his career with spells as a youngster at Junior Zbąszynek and Lechia Zielona Góra before linking up with Lech Poznan’s youth set-up in 2011.

Read: Derby County-linked winger has a lot of interest going into the summer

He went on to play 123 times for the Polish giants and scored 17 goals, helping them win the Super Cup in 2017.

His performances attracted interest from the Championship and he was identified as a target for Blackburn midway through the last campaign.

However, Tony Mowbray’s side ended up not signing him for whatever reason and have lined up against him term against Derby.

Jozwiak will be looking to help Wayne Rooney’s side stay up on Saturday.

