Everton will decide what to do with current Preston North End loanee Anthony Gordon this summer, as detailed in a report by The Athletic.

The Toffees have a decision to make as to whether to loan him out again to the Championship or keep him for depth.

Gordon, who is 20 years old, has struggled to make an impact on loan at Preston so far but is still believed to be highly-rated by Everton.

The youngster was given the green light to leave on loan to the Lilywhites in January despite other interest from fellow second tier duo Blackburn Rovers and AFC Bournemouth, as reported at the time by Sky Sports journalist Lyall Thomas. It will be interesting to see if that pair rekindle any lingering interest this summer.

Gordon has made 11 appearances for Preston in all competitions since his winter switch and is returning to Goodison Park this summer.

There have been whispers that Carlo Ancelotti’s side may keep him next season as cover for their first-team and to play in cup competitions.

However, they will decide his next step once he is back from Lancashire.

Gordon is from Liverpool and joined Everton’s ranks at the age of 11. He has since risen up through their academy and has been a key player for their youth sides over the past few years.

He was handed his senior debut for the Toffees in a Europa League clash against Apollon Limassol in December 2017 and has since played 19 more times for the Premier League side.