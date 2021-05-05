AFC Bournemouth goalkeeper Mark Travers scored for their Under-21’s yesterday (see tweet below).

The ‘keeper’s last-gasp header helped his side win the Hampshire Senior Cup.

Travers, who is 21 years old, is back with Bournemouth having spent time on loan at Swindon Town this season.

The stopper’s impressive goal was the equaliser for the Cherries before he went on to save two penalties in the shootout.

Travers rocked up at Swindon in the January transfer window after Matej Kovar went back to Manchester United and played eight times for the Wiltshire club under former boss John Sheridan.

The Republic of Ireland international was then recalled by his parent club in February.

Travers played in Ireland as a youngster for the likes of Cherry Orchard and Shamrock Rovers before moving over to England in 2016 at the age of 17.

He has since been a regular for the Cherries at youth levels and also had a loan spell at Weymouth in non-league a few years ago to get some experience under his belt.

Travers was handed his Premier League debut against Tottenham Hotspur in May 2019 and has since played eight more times for Bournemouth.

His loan at Swindon a couple of months ago allowed him to get more senior experience and it will be interesting to see what he does next season.

For now, Travers will be basking in the glory of his goal last night.