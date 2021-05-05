Charlton Athletic boss Nigel Adkins will be hoping his former club Hull City do his side a favour this weekend.

The Addicks are in with a shout of sneaking into the Play-Offs if they beat the Tigers on Saturday.

Grant McCann’s side travel to the Valley this weekend having already secured the League One title.

Charlton know three points this weekend and other results going their way will see them in the top six after their 3-1 win over Lincoln City last night.

Comment: Charlton Athletic should move for Hull City man

Adkins managed Hull from December 2017 to June 2018 and became a popular figure at the KCOM Stadium. He will be hoping his former employers are on the beach already when they rock up in London this weekend.

The Tigers will be handed the trophy after their clash with the Addicks, but will it be celebrations all round?

Hull have a few fringe players who may be given some game time on the final weekend of the season.

Read: Reports hints at Bristol Rovers’ stance on signing Charlton Athletic man

George Long has lost his place to Matt Ingram in goal this term and could be handed a start. The likes of Thomas Mayer, Jordan Flores, Max Clark and James Scott will also be hoping they can get some minutes as well.

McCann’s men have been celebrating for the past two weeks but there is no doubt they will be looking to end their successful campaign on a high and won’t make it easy for Charlton by any means.