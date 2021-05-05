MK Dons midfielder David Kasumu is being chased by Championship clubs, according to The Telegraph.

The youngster is attracting attention from teams in the second tier and MK Dons could face a battle to keep hold of him this summer.

Kasumu, who is 21 years old, has spent a few months out injured this season but has fought his way back into Russell Martin’s side over recent weeks.

The Dons will be hoping to keep hold him of him as they gear up for the next campaign.

Read: Hull City to rekindle interest in MK Dons midfielder

Kasumu has picked up 12 bookings in his 24 League One appearances this season, but Martin is a big fan and has said, as per the MK Citizen: “He has been great, I love his tenacity. He’s a brilliant person to work with.”

The tough-tackling midfielder has risen up through the youth ranks of MK Dons and was handed his first-team debut back in August 2016 in a League Cup clash against Newport County.

Read: MK Dons interested in Swindon Town man

His injury this season has been frustrating for Kasumu but he is back now and attracting interest from the Championship.

MK Dons will be hoping they can fend off any moves for him over the coming months and keep hold of him as they look to push on into the top six next term.

Martin’s side are currently sat in 10th place in League One and end their season this weekend against relegated Rochdale at home.

Will MK Dons keep Kasumu?