Portsmouth winger Ronan Curtis has admitted there is lot of interest in him going into this summer.

Speaking to The Sun, as quoted by The News, the in-demand League One man says there are clubs on his trail right now.

Curtis, who is 25 years old, is currently focused on helping Portsmouth gain promotion to the Championship.

The Lancashire Telegraph suggest he remains on the radar of Blackburn Rovers. Brentford wanted him last summer, as reported by The News, whilst Derbyshire Live mentioned that Derby County have been linked.

He has said: “‘I know there is a lot of interest from clubs above us right now. That’s encouraging but all I’m concentrating on is helping Portsmouth to go up.

“Since Danny Cowley and his brother Nicky came in, they’ve been a huge help to me and to the rest of the squad.”

Curtis has helped Pompey rise into promotion contention again this season and has scored 14 goals in all competitions, taking his combined tally of the past three seasons to 40 goals from the wing.

The Republic of Ireland international moved to Fratton Park from Derry City in 2018 and adapted to life in League One with ease.

He still a couple of years left on his contract at Portsmouth but they will face a battle to keep hold of him this summer, especially if they don’t get promoted.

Curtis has proven himself in the third tier now and will fancy a crack at Championship football.

