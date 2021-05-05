Championship-linked Motherwell defender Declan Gallagher is set to join Aberdeen, as per a report by the Daily Record.

The Scotland international is on the verge of switching clubs in the Scottish Premiership on a free transfer.

Gallagher, who is 30 years old, has been a wanted man in the Football League. The Glasgow Evening Times suggested Cardiff City and QPR were interested in the January transfer window, whilst the Daily Record named Blackburn Rovers as possible suitors.

However, he is poised to stay in Scotland for next season with Aberdeen swooping in.



Gallagher has impressed for Motherwell since signing for them in April 2019 and has played 72 times over the past couple of seasons.

He started his career at Celtic and rose up through the youth ranks there but never made a senior appearance for the Hoops. He had to drop into the Scottish lower league for spells at Stanraer and Clyde before joining Dundee.

He spent two years with the Dark Blues before Livingston came calling in 2014. He then stayed with the Lions for five seasons and played 166 games for them before moving to Fir Park.

Gallagher may have fancied a move down the border with Cardiff, QPR and Blackburn potential destinations but the draw of staying in Scotland has proven too strong to resist.

He is poised to become Declan Glass’ second signing at Aberdeen as they prepare for next season.



