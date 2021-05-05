Sheffield Wednesday are believed to have taken Southampton defender David Agbontohoma on trial, as per a report by Yorkshire Live.



The Owls also have a couple of other trialists currently being looked at but their identities are unknown at this point.

Agbontohoma, who is 19 years old, is out of contract at Southampton at the end of the season and is due to become a free agent at the end of June.

It appears likely that the Saints are letting him leave the club and the youngster will be looking to impress at Sheffield Wednesday to potential earn a deal.

Agbontohoma has made 15 appearances for Southampton’s Under-23’s side in the Premier League 2 this past season and may now be looking to make the step into men’s football.

He started his career in the academy at Arsenal before making the switch to the Saints in 2018. He was handed a new one-year contract last August but that is running down at the end of next month.

Sheffield Wednesday are currently fighting for their Championship lives and take on Derby County this weekend in a make or break game for both sides.

Darren Moore’s side know a win against the Rams could keep them up assuming Rotherham United fail to win against Cardiff City away.

Agbontohoma is a name for their Sheffield Wednesday fans to keep an eye on over the next few weeks.

