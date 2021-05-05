Peterborough United’s director of football Barry Fry believes Celtic won’t have ‘any problems’ in completing the appointment of former Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe.

Howe, 43, has been a long-term target of Celtic’s. He’s been a free manager since he left Bournemouth going into this season and reportedly has an agreement in place to become Celtic’s next boss.

An official appointment has been stalled on though. Howe and Celtic are seemingly at a crossroads with the Englishman wanting to bring his Bournemouth coaching staff with him to Scotland, but for those being on lengthy and expensive contracts.

The Cherries are readying themselves for a play-off bout and so any update’s on Howe to Celtic will likely be revealed after that. But speaking to Transfer Tavern, Fry insisted that Celtic shouldn’t be too cautious about losing out on Howe:

They work well together at Bournemouth. Knowing Eddie, he would want to take the majority of his backroom staff. That’s normal in football now, so I don’t think Celtic would have any problems.

Neil Lennon’s departure seems an age ago for Celtic fans now. Howe has been a favoured candidate to come in, even since before Lennon was gone and the wait on an official appointment is leaving fans weary.

As Fry says, it’s understandable that Howe wants to bring his former coaches with him to Scotland. He performed so well with his team at Bournemouth and the task at hand at Celtic would no doubt be made more difficult if he were to do it with a completely unfamiliar coaching team by his side.

It could eventually cost the Scottish club a lot of money if Howe is to get his way, and if Bournemouth get promotion via the play-offs, that would add another element of doubt to the whole move.