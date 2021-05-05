Blackburn Rovers manager Tony Mowbray is seemingly bracing himself for incoming bids for Adam Armstrong this summer – the 24-year-old has been a long-term target of West Ham’s.

Armstrong netted in Blackburn Rovers’ 1-1 draw v Rothetham United last weekend. It marked his 25th Championship goals in 39 outings this season, smashing his tally of 16 from the last Championship season.

Now though, it looks like the former Newcastle United man will be moving on. He’s only a year left on his Ewood Park deal and has been linked with a host of Premier League clubs throughout.

West Ham have been mentioned alongside Armstrong this season, whilst a Newcastle United return has been touted, and Brighton have also been mentioned.

Speaking to Lancashire Telegraph, Mowbray spoke of Armstrong’s situation, and explained how he’s eager for the money made from his potential sale to be put to use properly:

In my opinion, it’s best that we keep Adam Armstrong, but if Adam and his advisors decide that it’s time to go, then we have to try and reinvest and make sure that we don’t weaken as a team. We got Adam for less than £2m, which is why I always talk about recruitment and push it so hard. We have to make sure that if Adam does depart and we get some money for him, we have to know where that money is going.

West Ham manager David Moyes seems to be narrowing down his striker search to Armstrong. The Hammers were linked with a £40million move for Chelsea’s Tammy Abraham recently but have seemingly been priced out of that one, leaving Armstrong as the next best option.

Given his contract situation at Blackburn, West Ham might be able to get him for less than the previously stated £25million price tag.

It’d be a huge blow if Rovers weren’t to make as much money out of the sale as previously thought, and also if Mowbray doesn’t have time to reinvest that capital.

His side have struggled this season and without their star man next time round, things would only get tougher.