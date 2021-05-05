Defoe, 38, is out of contract at Rangers in the summer. The Englishman has been linked with a surprise return to Sunderland ahead of the next season, but Gers boss Steven Gerrard has reiterated that the Scottish club want him to stay around.

He told The Scotsman:

It goes without saying that Jermain Defoe is someone I have the ultimate respect and admiration for. He’s been a wonderful player. He’s had a wonderful career. To get him up here in the first place was something I was keen to do, because I knew he would help the group in the way he goes about his business. He’s a top professional. We’re in talks with Jermain at the moment about what’s next for Jermain. But we want to be really respectful, we want to give him the time to make his own decisions.

Starting off his career at West Ham, Defoe has represented all of Spurs, Portsmouth, Toronto FC, Sunderland and Bournemouth in what’s been an illustrious career spent on the club and international stage.

He left the Cherries to join Bournemouth during the 2018/19 campaign and has since proved a hit among fans – he’s netted 24 league goals in 50 games for the club, having largely been used as a substitute.

He netted in Rangers’ 4-1 win over Celtic last time out and could yet be in line for one final English bow, with Lee Johnson’s Sunderland reportedly keen on a return for the striker as a free agent in the summer.

The move is only thought to be in contention if the Black Cats gain promotion via the League One play-offs this season, who play their final league game of the season at home to Northampton Town this weekend.

Gerrard seems keen on keeping the striker, if only for another season, and his message regarding Defoe’s contract could be seen as a ‘hands-off’ warning for Sunderland. At the same time, Defoe is out of contract and rightfully allowed to depart should he want – Sunderland fans would no doubt love to see Defoe in a Sunderland shirt one last time.