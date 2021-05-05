Norwich City are reportedly keen on signing Manchester United’s Brandon Williams on loan this summer – The Sun reports that Southampton and West Ham are also keen on the 20-year-old.

Williams has featured just twice in the Premier League for Manchester United this season. The Englishman burst onto the scene last time round when he made 17 Premier League appearances in his debut season alone, scoring the one goal.

He was backed to leave on loan in January with Southampton and Newcastle United keen. Now though, The Sun reports that Norwich City are ‘big admirers’ of the United man, but that they face stiff competition from the Saints, and from West Ham too.

Canaries boss Daniel Farke looks to be in the market for a right-back. Max Aarons has had that position on lockdown this season but the 21-year-old looks set to depart with a host of Premier League clubs looking into him, including Manchester United.

Norwich booked their immediate return to the top fight last month, and claimed the Championship crown at the start of this month.

It’s a second Championship title in three seasons for Farke and Norwich but he’ll be weary of losing too many of his best players this summer – alongside Aarons, both Emi Buendia and Todd Cantwell are being linked with moves away from Carrow Road.

The Canaries seem to be doing their summer business early and Williams could well be lined up as a potential Aarons replacement for the forthcoming season.

Norwich finish their season with a trip to Barnsley this weekend.