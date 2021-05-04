Stoke City will let Joe Allen leave the club this summer, according to The Telegraph.

The midfielder still has another year left on his contract with the Potters but will be allowed to depart if the right offer comes in.

Allen, who is 31 years old, has played for Stoke for the past five seasons but may end his association with them over the coming months.

The Wales international is currently out injured but is racing to be fit for the Euros.

Stoke forked out a fee of around £13 million to land him in July 2016 from Liverpool and he has since played 177 games for the club, chipping in with 20 goals.

He has stayed at the Bet365 Stadium for the past three campaigns in the Championship following the Potters’ relegation from the top flight in 2018.

However, he could now move on to pastures new this summer with Stoke set to change things up in preparation for next term.

Allen started his career at Swansea City and went on to make 150 appearances for their first-team, helping them gain promotion to the Premier League in 2011.

Liverpool then came calling a year later and he spent four years on the books at Anfield before moving to Stoke.

Allen has been a decent servant to the Potters but could be given the green light to leave at the end of the season.