In truth, aside from Reading’s blistering start to this season’s Championship, there was really only one team in the running for the title – Norwich City.

They have lost just seven times this season and, with a game left of their season, they have 96 points and face a dead rubber on Saturday against Barnsley.

However, with promotion to the Premier League comes a certain degree of necessary restructuring and the first steps towards that have been taken according to the Canary’s website.

Decisions made as Tettey and Vrancic leave Carrow Road

35-year-old veteran Tettey has been at the Norfolk club since signing from French side Rennes in late August 2012. The Norwegian defensive midfielder has made 262 appearances for Norwich scoring 8 goals and providing 6 assists.

Tettey’s total appearances include 101 in the Premier League and 142 in the Sky Bet Championship – including 18 this season as the Canaries romped to the title.

Bosnian midfielder Vrancic was Daniel Frank’s first overseas signing when he took over the management reins at the club. Vrancic has gone on to make 133 appearances for Norwich scoring 17 goals and adding 15 assists.

Vrancic’s Norwich total includes 20 Premier League appearances and 102 in the Sky Bet Champion where he scored 14 goals and provided 14 assists – a total that includes 31 appearances (3 goals and 5 assists) this season.

Norwich’s take on the duo’s departures

Norwich City were magnanimous in their praise for the duo in the statement released by the club. Club sporting director Stuart Webber saying:

“Both Alex and Mario have made significant contributions to the football club and this is a sad day for all connected with Norwich City.

“For Alex to have achieved what he has over his nine-year spell at the club is phenomenal. He will of course be rightly remembered as a Norwich City legend.

“Mario will rightly be remembered for his many moments of magic. He’s a top professional and I don’t think anyone will forget his goals against Sheffield Wednesday, Blackburn and the title-clincher at Aston Villa.”

Webber goes on to add that there will always be a position at Norwich for defensive midfielder Tettey should he wish to take that route up after he leaves the playing side of football behind.