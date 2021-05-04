QPR’s Todd Kane has been charged with a breach of FA Rule E3, following an alleged incident in the Championship clash v Brentford in February.

Kane, 27, is alleged to have used ‘abusive and/or insulting language’ during the 62nd minute of QPR’s 2-1 win at home to Brentford back in February, as per the FA statement released by the club.

The right-back has until Monday 17th May to response to the charge.

Kane now in his second season with QPR has never been too far away from controversy. He’s featured 28 times this season and split opinion, but it’s his off-field actions which are causing debate among fans.

Before this, Kane was interviewed by ‘R’ Generation and during which, he claimed he was a ‘better’ right-back than Osman Kakay.

Kane has since been left out of the side and Kakay is flourishing, scoring his first league goal for the Rs in the 2-0 win at Stoke City last weekend.

As for the former Chelsea man Kane, he’s featured in just one of his side’s last eight in the Championship, and QPR fans aren’t showing any sympathy following his FA allegations:

It’s an absolute privilege to be professional footballer especially at a club like QPR, I don’t understand why he is pushing the self destruct button on so many levels. — Lee Wadlow (@Leewads) May 4, 2021

Get rid — Marc Thomas (@Superhoop72) May 4, 2021

terminate his contract — chris (@chrisbt82) May 4, 2021

RELEASE HIM — Alex (@qprAL27) May 4, 2021

my starting RB > Todd pic.twitter.com/q25yRsH0cL — Finn QPR 🤳🏻 (@Finn_QPR) May 4, 2021

just get rid of him please. — sonny (@sonny22363137) May 4, 2021