Blackburn Rovers forward Adam Armstrong and Brentford hotshot Ivan Toney are both being heavily linked with moves to the Premier League ahead of next season.

The Rovers star has been linked with Everton, Newcastle United and Southampton, while Arsenal and Leeds United are among those said keen on Brentford’s Toney.

Another side reportedly showing interest in both Armstrong and Toney is West Ham United. The Hammers are on the hunt for a new striker after letting Sebastien Haller leave for Ajax in January.

Following the Frenchman’s departure, David Moyes’ side failed to bring in a replacement. Michail Antonio, who sits on nine Premier League goals, is their only natural striker at the moment.

As well as Armstrong and Toney, Chelsea’s Tammy Abraham has also been linked with West Ham.

However, Hammers boss Moyes has moved to distance his side from links with Abraham. Chelsea’s hefty £40m price tag has put him out of their price range, which could spell bad news for Blackburn Rovers and Brentford.

Armstrong’s £16m asking price is a much more realistic fee for the London Stadium side. After another prolific campaign in the second-tier, a summer move to the top-flight could materialise for the Rovers star. He has scored 25 goals in 39 league games for Tony Mowbray’s side, making him the league’s 3rd top scorer.

As for Toney, Brentford’s £30m valuation of the former Peterborough United star is still a pretty hefty asking price.

However, given that Ollie Watkins left for £28m plus add-ons last summer, it comes as no surprise, especially given the season Toney has had. In 44 Championship games, the 25-year-old has netted 30 goals and laid on 10 assists, enjoying another fruitful season.

Taking into consideration Moyes’ comments, Armstrong and Toney present more realistic options for West Ham this summer, especially the former.

Both the Bees and Rovers know their star men will be attracting significant interest this summer. It awaits to be seen just how much the two could cost if moves away materialise.