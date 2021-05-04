Burton Albion may try and bring Preston North End man Josh Earl back on loan for next season, as per a report by Lancashire Live.

The defender joined the Brewers on loan in January and has helped them retain their League One status.

Earl, who is 22 years old, has made seven appearances for Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink’s side and Lancashire Live says “there appears to be appetite at Burton to sign Earl again.”

The left-back is behind Greg Cunningham and Andrew Hughes in the pecking order at Deepdale and may be allowed to leave on loan again next term. He is under contract until 2023.

Read: Liverpool loanee wants to return to Preston North End

Hasselbaink has said regarding loan players: “We have some loan players who have played every match for me. You’re making them better for another club. It’s a dilemma but the majority of those who have come on loan here have done a good job for us.

“We will speak to their clubs, I will ask if we can have certain ones back but we also have a list of other ones we think we can get. Unfortunately, then the scenario starts again, we have to educate them, but that is my job, I love it and it’s just one of those things. With the budget we are working with, we have to be smart.”

He added: “I’m just really pleased that the ones who have come in have done really well, they’ve made Burton Albion better, done the job we wanted them to do and I’m more than happy.”

Read: Everton plan to keep Preston North End winger next season

Earl has been on the books at Preston since he was seven and rose up through their academy.

He has made 43 appearances for the Lilywhites in all competitions so far in his career and will ultimately want to nail down a regular first-team spot with them.

The full-back has found himself out on loan at Lancaster City, Bolton Wanderers and Ipswich Town so far in his career and has slotted in nicely at Burton.

Hasselbaink’s side may now try and re-sign him for next season.