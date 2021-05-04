Liverpool’s Harry Wilson has taken to Twitter after netting his first professional hat-trick over the weekend, in Cardiff City’s 4-0 win over Birmingham City.

Wilson, 24, joined Cardiff City on a season-long loan going into this campaign. The Welsh international has put on another good show in the Championship having now scored seven goals and grabbed 11 assists in his 36 Championship outings.

Heading to Birmingham City at the weekend just gone, Mick McCarthy’s side thumped an experimental Blues side with Wilson scoring twice in the first half, and again late on – three goals of class too with two coming from direct free-kicks.

Tweeting earlier today, Wilson shared this message:

First professional hat trick on Saturday😁🙌🏼 and a great win to go with it🔵 https://t.co/X0AVFURUv8 — harry wilson (@harrywilson_) May 4, 2021

Wilson’s Liverpool future is in doubt. The club have reportedly identified him as one of several they could sell in the summer to boost funds going into the transfer window, with his contract keeping him at the club until 2023.

The Reds previously set the asking price at upwards of £20million going into this season. No clubs would come close enough to matching that price though and Wilson was subsequently loaned to South Wales for the season.

Having shone at this level with Derby County in the 2018/19 season, Wilson got his Premier League opportunity with Bournemouth last season and he again proved a prolific midfielder, scoring seven in 31 top flight appearances for the Cherries.

With Cardiff this time round, Wilson has once again proved a player with the potential to play in the Premier League but he’s stuck in limbo at Liverpool, with the club seemingly pricing him too highly and reluctant to give him a chance in the first-team.

What the summer holds for Wilson remains unclear. But he’s certainly making a case to play in the top flight.