Coventry City loanee Matty James is ‘expected to be offered a permanent contract’ this summer, as per a report by Coventry Live.

The Sky Blues are keen to snap him up assuming his wage demands are not too high.

James, who is 29 years old, is down the pecking order at current side Leicester City and it remains to be seen whether they will let him leave.

The midfielder spent the first-half of this season on loan at Barnsley before linking up with Coventry in January.

Read: Three goalkeepers Coventry City could sign this summer

James has since become a key player for Mark Robins’ side and has helped them secure their Championship status, playing 23 games since his winter move.

The ex-England Under-20 international started his career at Manchester United and rose up through the youth ranks at Old Trafford. He never made a senior appearance for the Red Devils but enjoyed two campaigns out on loan at Preston North End.

James left United on a permanent basis in 2012 to join Leicester and has been on the books at the King Power Stadium since then.

He has since made 116 appearances for the Foxes and has chipped in with five goals.

Read: Coventry City transfer target is due to become a free agent this summer

James has had his injury problems since joining Leicester but seems to have found a home at Coventry now.

Snapping him up on a permanent basis would be a shrewd bit of business this summer and would go down well with their fans.