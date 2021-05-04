Speaking to the Daily Echo, AFC Bournemouth loan man Rodrigo Riquelme has admitted he doesn’t know what his immediate future holds.

The Atletico Madrid youngster linked up with the Cherries on loan last summer in an eye-catching deal.

Riquelme had spent time in England training with fellow Championship outfit Reading prior to his AFC Bournemouth loan switch. His campaign in the second-tier has given the youngster the chance to experience senior football outside of his home country, Spain, for the first time.

With his loan stint away from the Wanda Metropolitana nearing an end, Riquelme has opened up about his immediate future.

When asked by the Daily Echo what this summer holds, the 21-year-old has admitted he doesn’t know yet. Riquelme confirmed he will talk with his family about his next steps, insisting he will weigh up all options.

“I don’t know yet but we have to see,” the Spaniard said.

“We have to choose the best option for me and we have to decide on all the options.

“I think the most important thing is me is my performance, my job and how I feel where I am.

“My family and me are very close. We are a very close family and all these kind of things we speak about and we always choose the best option for me.”





It will be interesting to see if Riquelme returns to England for a second stint next season or looks to remain in Spain with parent club Atletico.

14 of his 18 outings for Bournemouth have come off the bench, being limited to just four starts. Across all competitions, the young attacking midfielder has chipped in with two goals.

He made only his second Championship start at the weekend, playing all 90 minutes in the Cherries’ defeat to Wycombe Wanderers.