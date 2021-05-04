Speaking to the Daily Mail (quotes via Not The Old Firm), QPR boss Mark Warburton has said striker Lyndon Dykes can go on to play at “the highest level”.

Despite going through some difficult patches in front of goal, Dykes has managed a decent 12 goals this season. He has also chipped in with four assists, playing 42 times across all competitions.

The QPR man has been at his dangerous best in recent months, managing seven goals and three assists in his last eight games.

Dykes and QPR finish the campaign against Luton Town at the weekend and will be looking to continue in their strong vein of form.

Having starred in their recent run, Dykes has been attracting interest from elsewhere. Fulham, West Brom and Burnley have all been linked with a summer swoop for the Rs star.

Now, he has received high praise from manager Mark Warburton amid the top-flight interest.

As quoted by Not The Old Firm, Warburton tipped Dykes to play at the “highest level”. Here’s what he had to say:

“For me, there is no doubt about what Lyndon can achieve. He can go and play at a much higher level — at the highest level.

“He is still a young guy catching up with the academy education he never had. But he has shown the outstanding work ethic that will get him there.

“He has had a lot to deal with in terms of development, barren patches and criticism.”

Dykes will have the stage to further prove his ability this summer. He looks set to be part of Steve Clarke’s Scotland squad for the upcoming European Championships.

After making his debut in September last year, the 25-year-old has gone on to play 10 times for his national side. In the process, Dykes has managed two goals, also providing one assist.